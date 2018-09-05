Podcast phenomenon Serial is back for a third season and is set to explore the criminal court system in Cleveland. The podcast, which today debuted its first trailer for the forthcoming season, starts September 20.

The new season, which is once again hosted by Sarah Koenig, will tackle criminal court procedures after receiving permission to record inside courtrooms, judges’ chambers and attorneys’ offices. Koenigh will work with radio host and reporter Emmanuel Dzotsi on the season.

Serial’s first two seasons, which covered the murder of Hae Min Lee and imprisonment of Adnan Syed in season one and the case of Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl in season two, has been downloaded more than 340M times. It is produced by Serial Productions in association with This American Life and Chicago Public Media and exec produced by Julie Synder.

“Every case Emmanuel and I followed, there came a point where we thought: No, this can’t be how it works,” said Koenig. “And then we were like, Oh! Oh my god. This is how it works! This is how it happens! People who work in the system, or have been through the system, they know this. But millions more people do not. And for the past year I’ve had this urgent feeling of wanting to kind of hold open the courthouse door, and wave people inside. Because things are happening — shocking things, fascinating things — in plain sight.”