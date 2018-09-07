EXCLUSIVE: Here’s first footage of Palestinian drama Screwdriver (Mafak), which is playing at Venice and Toronto.

Ziad Bakri stars as a promising young basketball star now nearing middle age after a long prison stint for the controversial attempted murder of an Israeli settler. Shrihari Sathe (Beach Rats) produces with actress-producer Yasmine Qaddumi. Writer-director Bassam Jarbawi makes his feature debut. DoP is David McFarland (The Ballad Of Lefty Brown).

The pic debuts in Venice Days competition and closes TIFF’s Discovery program. The film was supported by Doha Film Institute, Arab Fund for Arts and Culture and Sundance Institute.