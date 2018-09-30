Saturday Night Live began its 44th season with a lengthy cold open featuring Matt Damon as embattled, embittered Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and let fly from there.

Hosted by Star Wars baddie Adam Driver and featuring polarizing performances by Kanye West — including a show-ending pro-Donald Trump sermon that drew some boos from the Studio 8H crowd but a rave from POTUS — the episode had plenty of talked-about moments. Check out a few below.

Teenagers and those bred them understand the power of Fortnite:

And here is an amalgam of clips from “Weekend Update,” anchored by SNL head writers and Emmy hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. They include Che talking about Bill Cosby, Leslie Jones coming out as Serena Williams, Kate McKinnon as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, more Kavanaugh talk and Pete Davidson’s summer.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to Update for the #SNLPremiere. pic.twitter.com/2TWSBETnlC — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018





Speaking of Davidson, SNL addressed his much-talked-about engagement to Ariana Grande and Kyle Mooney’s reactionary “New Look”:

Considering Driver’s role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, this Neo-Confederate sketch was appropriate:

And in case you missed it, here is the cold open featuring Damon as Kavanaugh, Leslie Jones as Fox News’ Harris Faulkner and the ensemble as various and sundry members of the Senate Judiciary Committee: