As NBC gears up to air the Emmys tonight, hosted by its Saturday Night Live duo of Colin Jost and Michael Che, the network has annouced the first host of SNL‘s new season. Adam Driver, whose BlacKKKlansman is in theaters and who returns as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode IX next year, will do the honors on September 29.

Kanye West will be the musical guest as the late-night stalwart kicks off its 44th season.

Driver, a three-time past Emmy nominee for his role in HBO’s Girls, is hosting SNL for the second time. West will be making his seventh Studio 8H appearance. The Grammy-laden rapper’s Ye, released in June, became his eighth consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels, Saturday Night Live won four statuettes at the Creative Arts Emmys this month and is a favorite to win the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Emmy tonight. It is produced in association with Broadway Video.