Saturday Night Live has set its co-head writers as NBC’s venerable late-night series heads into its 44th season. Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Kent Sublette will return as co-head writers next season, Deadline has learned.

Jost and Che became co-head writers last year after beginning their tenure on “Weekend Update” in 2014. Jost started at SNL as a writer in 2005. Che appeared on The Daily Show before joining SNL in 2013. Sublette has been a co-head writer since season 42.

SNL picked seven Emmys last night at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards to lead all shows, including multiple wins for the episode hosted by Donald Glover. The series has 21 nominations this year overall.

Saturday Night Live Season 44 premieres Saturday, September 29. A host and musical guest have not yet been announced.