For the first time in its long run on NBC, Saturday Night Live claimed the Emmy for Best Variety Sketch Series for a second consecutive year. Tonight’s win followed its impressive six wins at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.

The Best Variety Sketch Series victory extends the late-night show’s record 71 wins to 72.

On the air 43 years, SNL previously had won only three series awards, snagging Best Variety Series in 1976 in its first season, repeating in 1993 for Season 18. Then, when the category was split into Best Variety Sketch Series and Best Variety Talk Series in 2015, SNL won the sketch derby with its 42nd season.

SNL’s 43rd season also bagged seven statuettes at last weekend’s Creative Arts Awards, including Tiffany Haddish’s Best Comedy Guest Actress honor

“Working on this show over the last month or so, urging everyone to talk for a very short time, it would be wrong for me to talk at length,” Lorne Michaels said, accepting the statuette. “Let me just say, I love my job and the people I work with.”

Michaels pointedly noted that, in 1975, when he launched SNL, “There were a lot of articles for most of that decade about how the networks would not be here much longer. Here we are, 2018, and at the Emmys, and on NBC. Thanks.”