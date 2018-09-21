Saturday Night Live is set to receive an award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

The long-running NBC comedy entertainment format will pick up a Special Award to celebrate its influence on television comedy in the UK and around the world at a private event on Thursday October 4. It will handed to creator and producer Lorne Michaels at DUMBO House, New York with cast and crew set to be in attendance.

The special award is presented to celebrate exceptional achievement in film, games or television. Recent recipients of the award include Downton Abbey, the Monty Python team and the Harry Potter film franchise.

Amanda Berry, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said, “Saturday Night Live has discovered, nurtured and celebrated generations of comedy talents. It has also brought the very best of British talent to a global audience. We are delighted to be presenting this hugely popular show with a Special Award, one of the Academy’s highest honours.”

Arianna Bocco, Chair of BAFTA New York, added, “We are delighted that Saturday Night Live is receiving the BAFTA Special Award. This is a fantastic achievement for a show synonymous with New York and we are honoured to be presenting it in this city to celebrate the huge talents that have influenced and inspired countless people across the world. “