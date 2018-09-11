Sarah Lancaster is set to make her feature directorial debut with Josie & Jack. Based on the Kelly Braffet novel by the same name, Lancaster adapted the screenplay with the author.

The movie stars Olivia DeJonge (The Visit ), Alex Neustaedter (A.X.L.), and William Ficthner (12 Strong). The movie follows the dark story of teenage siblings (DeJonge and Neustaedter) who are raised in isolation in a decaying rural Pennsylvania mansion. Homeschooled by their tyrannical professor father (Fichtner), Josie and Jack only have each other to depend as they make their way into the world. Lancaster is currently finishing post-production in anticipation of a winter festival run.

Josie & Jack also stars Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Owen Campbell and Anna Baryshnikov.

The film is a production of Mountain Men Films in association with The Komack Company. The Komack Company’s Jonathon Komack Martin and Blake Goza produced.

Charles Miller, who executive produced last year’s Sundance winner Monsters and Men, serves as Executive Producer alongside Bruce R. Evans from Mountain Men Films.