Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez is revealing via Twitter that a return to Grey’s may be in the offing. Ramirez, who played Dr. Callie Torres for 10 seasons before exiting the show in 2016, addressed speculation that her series regular role on CBS’ Madam Secretary is preventing her from returning to Grey’s in future guest spots.

“For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork’s court,” Torres wrote Wednesday.

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes suggested in an Instagram Q&A last month that she had tried to recruit Ramirez for a return appearance on the medical drama without success. “Let me tell you something — we tried,” Rhimes said during the Q&A. “CBS has a hold of her. Because she’s on [Madam Secretary] and we can’t get her. But we love her. Always. This is her home. Come home, Callie.”

Ramirez joined Madam Secretary last November as political strategist Kat Sandoval.

