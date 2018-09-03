Ten people have been shot during a dice game in San Bernardino, California, late on Sunday evening, according to local police.

The incident occurred within an apartment complex in the city, which is 60 miles east of Los Angeles, although there are currently no fatalities.

“We got a call about 10:45 p.m. for shots fired,” said San Bernardino spokesman Captain Richard Lawhead. “We found 10 victims down at the scene. Three are extremely critical.”

The police were called at 10:45pm local time and Lawhead told reporters on the scene that there was an “exchange of gunfire” with handguns and rifles thought to be involved, although no weapons have been recovered.

No arrests have yet been made but Lawhead said that there was gang activity in the area but it was not clear if this was connected.

The incident has been picked up by CNN and Fox News as well as local stations and international news.

It is the latest incident in the city following 2015’s terror attack, which saw 14 people killed and 22 seriously injured.