Samuel L. Jackson has responded to a viral video mashup of his Pulp Fiction hitman character Jules Winnfield “grilling” Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The video is a mix of Winnfield’s (Jackson) iconic monologue at the beginning of Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 classic pic with footage of Kavanaugh’s testimony Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee in response to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s earlier testimony that he sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school.

At one point in the video, Jackson’s character also accosts Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who stole the show at Thursday’s hearing when he re-claimed his time and exploded in a fiery rebuke of Democrats on the committee.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, has racked up tens of thousands of retweets.

Jackson made clear he thinks the video is funny, but Kavanaugh was not. “Funny as hell, but there’s nothing funny about his Lying Fratboy Ass!!!,” Jackson tweeted Friday night.

The shared video and Jackson’s tweet are below.

Check out the big brain on Brett pic.twitter.com/3nH4hxENzI — oscarboyson (@ohboyson) September 28, 2018