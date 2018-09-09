Samira Wiley’s second nomination turned into her first Emmy win as Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Wiley previously was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Moira — a woman repeatedly raped and brutalized by a dystopian nightmare regime.

“I’d like to thank my higher power because without her I wouldn’t be here,” Wiley said on stage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday in accepting her award. She acknowledged her co-star, The Handmaid’s Tale leading lady Elisabeth Moss as “the most amazing scene partner a girl could ask for.”

Running through those she wanted to thank on the program, Wiley wound up her acceptance speech with thanks to “my wife Lauren Mirelli who every day shows me what real passion is for your work and every hour gives me a reason to bring it.” Morelli is writer-producer on Orange is the New Black, the Netflix series on which the two met and where Wiley played Poussey Washington.