“I am all that stands between you and a buffet full of free alcohol,” the evening’s final presenter Samantha Bee said on stage, noting she’s used to people wanting her to stop talking.

She gave her sincere gratitude to attendees because “none of us has to make small talk with Sean Spicer this time.” Spicer having participated in last year’s televised Emmy Awards.

“You know I’m right,” Bee said to those in the hall who had gasped or raised eyebrows.

Bee noted she will be presenting the win for Best Reality Series Host which, she reminded “is the stepping stone to becoming President of the United States.”

She reminded that if the winner is a man, the Emmy statuette is a woman “and to ask before touching.”

No love lost between Bee and Trump. In June he tweet-wondered “Why aren’t they firing no-talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low-ratings show?”

The tweet came shortly after Bee apologized for a segment on Full Frontal in which she chastised White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump for tweeting a photo of herself with one of her children, while her father’s administration “lost” 1,500 migrant children, some of whom were put in cages after they were separated from their parents as part of the Trump administration’s baby-snatching border policy.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, ‘Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c**t!’” she had said. Bee wasn’t the first to blast Ivanka for her tone-deaf photo-posting; she was the first to use such strong language on the air.