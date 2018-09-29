Samantha Bee doesn’t have a Full Frontal show to do tonight, but that didn’t stop her from weighing in about Thursday’s wild SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh. You know, the one where Christine Ford testified before the Judiciary Committee that Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

“I don’t have a show tonight,” a robe-clad Bee says in the video posted to social media, “but yesterday a bunch of super-powerful white dudes stood up and yelled at rape survivors for messing up their schedule. So I needed to either yell into a camera or eat an entire confetti cake.

Shutterstock

“Honestly, I choose both,” she said from her sofa — aka “my sadness den” — multiple booze bottles and other cakes by her side.

The TBS late-night host continued: “I’m not sure exactly what’s happening with Kavanaugh’s confirmation, but I do know that a bunch of shriveled old scrotums went on TV and basically told the world that any Ivy League choad’s career ambitions are worth more than all the women he may have hurt on his way there.”

From there she name-checks Hillary “Pikachu Hater” Clinton and Lindsey “Hissy Fit” Graham and compares Jeff Flake to Atticus Finch during the nearly 3 1/2-minute video. See for yourself: