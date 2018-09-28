EXCLUSIVE: Salma Hayek will star alongside Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in Limited Partners, the Paramount Pictures comedy that Miguel Arteta will direct from a script by Sam Pitman & Adam Cole-Kelly. Production begins in October.

Haddish and Byrne play two hard-charging best girlfriends who build a juggernaut company and find their relationship tested when they are made a big buyout offer. Suddenly all the differences that made them the perfect odd-couple partners put them at war, threatening their business and personal relationships. Hayek plays the exec who makes the buyout offer, and becomes the corporate puppet master pulling the strings in creating acrimony among the partners. That drives the duo into a display of a one-upsmanship fued that gives the comedy shades of Superbad meets Bridesmaids. Jon Gonda is shepherding for Paramount.

The script was strong enough to land Haddish’s fall slot as she was pursued by multiple studios following her Girls Trip breakout turn.

Limited Partners is produced by Peter Principato, Itay Reiss and Joel Zadak through Artists First. Haddish is exec producer.

Hayek, who starred in The Hummingbird Project and will reprise in the sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, is repped by CAA and Management 360.