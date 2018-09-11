EXCLUSIVE: The Orchard has taken U.S. rights to Kim Nguyen’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere drama The Hummingbird Project which tells the story of the Zaleski cousins, played by Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Emmy-Golden Globe winner Alexander Skarsgård, who ambitiously abandon their high-frequency day-trading NYC jobs to build a fiber optic line from New Jersey to Kansas.

As they spend millions to construct, their former boss played by Frida Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Salma Hayek is hot on their tale trying to close them down. Better Call Saul‘s Michael Mando stars as the fiber optic architect who helps the Zaleskis figure it all out. Skarsgård’s Anton is the brains and Eisenberg’s Vincent is the hustler and together they push each other and everyone around them to breaking point on their quixotic adventure to build a line that will outdo all others in a matter of milliseconds.

A 2019 theatrical release is planned for The Hummingbird Project. CAA and Orchard’s VP of Acquisitions Danielle DiGiacomo negotiated the deal.

“We immediately gravitated toward The Hummingbird Project’s originality, style and stellar performances. Kim has done an amazing job delivering a story that is both dramatic, surprising and broadly entertaining — one which we think audiences will be immediately drawn to when we bring it to theaters in early 2019,” said Paul Davidson, EVP Film and TV at The Orchard.

“We are thrilled to be working with Paul Davidson and his team at Orchard. They showed a true understanding of the film and how to position it in the market place. We also chose them because we were very impressed with their smart ideas and enthusiasm for this film” said Nguyen and producer Pierre Even.

HanWay Films is overseeing foreign sales and distribution on The Hummingbird Project. Elevation Pictures is releasing the title in Canada. The pic is an Item 7 production and co-production with Belgian’s Belga Productions. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Loving) and Fred Berger (La La Land) of Automatik are executive producers

The Orchard recently acquired domestic rights to Robert Schwartzman’s comedy The Unicorn for an early 2019 release and Karen Gillan’s feature directorial debut The Party’s Just Beginning which is scheduled for a fall release. The Orchard’s 2018 TIFF titles include Columbia’s official submission for the Oscars Birds of Passage and Luis Ortega’s El Angel.