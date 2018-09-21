Netflix has handed a Season 2 renewal to its gritty Indian crime drama Sacred Games. Based on Vikram Chandra’s best-selling novel, it’s described as a tale of betrayal, crime, passion and a thrilling chase through Mumbai’s underbelly.

Netflix

“We’ve been thrilled by the response to Sacred Games from fans worldwide, and especially in India, to this high-quality production,” said Erik Barmack, VP International Originals at Netflix. “It’s incredibly exciting for us to take the story of Sacred Games forward and open a new chapter in the series with its second season.”

The second season, which is scheduled to film in India and other locations this fall, picks up with Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai. The intriguing Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in Season 1 as Gaitonde’s “third father,” plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season.

Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover will continue their respective Sacred Games roles as showrunner and lead writer, and Anurag Kashyap will continue directing. Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) steps in as the screenwriter.