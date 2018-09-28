20th Century Fox has attached Ryan Reynolds to star in Free Guy, with Shawn Levy poised to direct the film. Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are producing alongside Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, Levy’s 21 Laps, and Adam Kolbrenner. This will be part of the multi-year film deal that Berlanti signed with Fox, where Maximum Effort and 21 Laps also have deals.

Free Guy, acquired as a Matt Lieberman spec in 2016, is in the vein of The Truman Show, where a bank teller stuck in his routine discovers he’s a background character in a rather brutal open world, action-adventure video game and he is the only one capable of saving his world.

Mike Ireland is overseeing for Fox.

Coming off Deadpool 2, Reynolds next stars in the Michael Bay-directed action film 6 Underground for Netflix, lends the lead voice in Legendary’s Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and he’s circling several other films including X Force at Fox, the Sam Raimi-directed Bermuda Triangle at Skydance and Clue, the Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick film based on the board game that was the first film set at Fox under Reynolds’ Maximum Effort overall deal.

Lieberman, meanwhile, has Christmas Chronicles coming out from Netflix, and he penned the latest version of MGM’s animated The Addams Family movie coming out next year.

WME reps Reynolds and Levy.