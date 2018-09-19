Ryan Reynolds posted a behind-the-scenes video of Michael Bay’s upcoming 6 Underground on . Bay has a track record for wildly explosive action sequences, but for Reynolds, he enjoys shooting with the director for other reasons.

“For me, it’s the stillness…it’s the quiet moments,” says Reynolds about working with the man who brought the frenetic action-packed adaptation of Transformers to the big screen.

As the Deadpool actor enjoys an intimate moment, he is unfazed by a crazy, off-the-rails car crash and explosion behind him. When the dust settles, Reynolds can be heard again talking about feelings and getting “lost in a character’s eyes” while making a Michael Bay film.

The plot details on 6 Underground have been kept under wraps, but what we do know is that Reynolds will reunite with Deadpool executive producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The big-budget movie also stars Mélanie Laurent (Inglorious Basterds), Payman Maadi (A Separation), Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman), Adria Arjona (Triple Frontier), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Sicario: Day Of The Soldado), Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse) Lior Raz (Fauda), and Dave Franco (Now You See Me).

The movie is set for a 2019 release on Netflix. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce along with Bay and Ian Bryce. This is the first major feature collaboration between Ellison’s Skydance and Netflix after series collaborations on Grace And Frankie and Altered Carbon. It’s also a Netflix first for Reynolds and Bay.

Watch the video below.