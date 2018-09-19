On social media today, LeBron James on his Spring Hill Entertainment handle announced that Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler will produce the long-awaited Warner Bros. sequel Space Jam 2 with Terence Nance directing. Nance created HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness and directed the pic The Oversimplification of Her Beauty.

Production will start next year during the NBA offseason.

James will star. Deadline first reported on Space Jame 2 four years ago with the Los Angeles Lakers NBA all-star’s attachment. Justin Lin was developing a script two years ago on the sequel.

The original animated hybrid movie, Space Jam, made $230M worldwide at the box office and co-starred the Loony Tune characters. Coogler’s Black Panther grossed $1.3 billion at the global box office this year with Disney planning to give the Marvel superhero an awards season push.