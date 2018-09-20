IFC Midnight has acquired U.S. rights to Rust Creek, a thriller directed by Jen McGowan, penned by Julie Lipson and starring Hermione Corfield. The label plans for a January theatrical release.

Corfield (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), in her first leading role, plays Sawyer, an ambitious, overachieving college senior with a seemingly bright future. While on her way to a job interview, a wrong turn leaves her stranded deep in the frozen Kentucky woods, where she’s punished by the elements and pursued by a band of ruthless outlaws. She is forced into an uneasy alliance with an enigmatic loner (Jay Paulson) with shadowy intentions to escape alive. Sean O’Bryan, John Marshall Jones, Micah Hauptman, Daniel R. Hill and Jeremy Glazer co-star.

The story comes from Lunacy Productions’ Stu Pollard, who also produced. McGowan’s debut feature, 2014’s Kelly & Cal, was also released by IFC.

The deal for Rust Creek was negotiated by IFC Films/Sundance Selects/IFC Midnight’s Arianna Bocco and Aijah Keith, with Jay Cohen at Gersh and Elsa Ramo of Ramo Law on behalf of Lunacy and the filmmakers.