EXCLUSIVE: Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has signed with ICM Partners.

Grint is best known for his role as Ron Weasley, one of the three main characters in the Harry Potter franchise, having been cast in the role at the age of 11. He went on to star in all eight Harry Potter films from 2001 to 2011.

Grint most recently starred in and executive produced Sony Crackle’s Snatch, which recently wrapped its second season. He also recently portrayed Inspector Crome in The ABC Murders opposite John Malkovich for BBC.

On stage, Grint first starred opposite Ben Whishaw in Jez Butterworth’s Mojo at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre, and most recently, It’s Only A Play on Broadway opposite Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick.

Grint continues to be represented by Management 360 and Hamilton Hodell.