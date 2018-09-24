In his first major TV series commitment, Domhnall Gleeson, known for his roles in the Star Wars and Harry Potter movie franchises and Ex Machina, has been tapped to star opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Run, a romantic comedic thriller pilot from Killing Eve creator Waller-Bridge and her frequent collaborator Vicky Jones. Waller-Bridge has a recurring role in the project, which hails from Entertainment One, Jones and Waller-Bridge’s DryWrite and Wigwam Films.

Written by Jones, Run centers on Ruby, a woman living a humdrum existence who one day gets a text inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact, promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame.

Gleeson will play Billy Johnson, a successful life guru from a wealthy Irish family. Born with the gift of gab, he deftly combines a boatload of charisma with a boundless need for approval.

Entertainment One (HBO’s Sharp Objects) produces for HBO, with Jones and Waller-Bridge set to executive produce via DryWrite, and Emily Leo for Wigwam.

Gleeson’s latest projects include Andrea Berloff’s The Kitchen, with Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish; The Little Stranger, directed by Lenny Abrahamson; Peter Rabbit, directed by Will Gluck; Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX; and Darren Aronofsky’s Mother! He also guest starred on Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s comedy series Catastrophe.

In 2015, Irish-born Gleeson appeared in The Walworth Farce, starring alongside his father, Brendan Gleeson, and brother Brian Gleeson. He is repped by The Agency in Dublin and Paradigm.