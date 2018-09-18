Rupaul’s Drag Race won its first Emmy for Best Reality Competition Program, marking the first time Best Reality-Competition Program and Best Reality Host have gone to the same show in the same year.

RuPaul’s Drag Race broke into this derby for the first time last year. Gaining steam, this year it doubled its Emmy haul at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, bagging four more trophies, including a third consecutive win for host RuPaul Charles.

“Thank you so much!” RuPaul emoted, picking up tonight’s Emmy for best in genre. “This is so lovely. To the Academy, this is so lovely; we are so happy to present this show” and the “140 drag queens we have released into the wild.”

Addressing “all of the dreamers out there,” RuPaul advised, “Listen, if you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else. Can I get a ‘Amen’ out there!?”