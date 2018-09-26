EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent Roy Wood Jr. has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Wood recently filmed his second one-hour standup special for Comedy Central which is set to debut next year. His first one-hour special Father Figure premiered last year on Comedy Central. He also released a comedy album by the same name. He was also named the new host for the fourth season of Comedy Central’s storytelling series, This is Not Happening.

Before his correspondent role on Emmy-nominated The Daily Show Wood starred for three seasons season on the TBS comedy Sullivan & Son from Steve Byrne and Rob Long. In 2010, Wood also competed in the 7th season of Last Comic Standing on NBC where he finished third. He also hosted his own morning show appropriately called The Roy Wood Jr Show. He has also appeared on various talk shows including Conan, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Opposition with Jordan Klepper and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Wood continues to be repped by Mainstay Entertainment and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.