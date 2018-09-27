Here we go again!

Rosie O’Donnell will guest host/audition this Friday for the open seat on CBS’s daytime program The Talk.

Carrie Ann Inaba also is guest hosting that day on the program; Sara GIlbert also is off for the Friday broadcast.

Pundits says O’Donnell is in the running to replace Julie Chen, who announced moments before the show’s new season began that she was taking time off from the program after husband CBS Corp CEO Leslie Moonves got shown the door over a second round of Ronan Farrow-penned sexual misconduct allegations. Chen last week announced on the show, via videotape, she was exiting the show entirely.

But Inaba has her fans too.

this friday i will be guest hosting with the ladies of @TheTalkCBS – dont miss it !! ❤️♥️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TxfbydksqA — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 26, 2018

O’Donnell’ hire would make for dramatic headlines, and would get the most attention, and produce the biggest first-day-on-job ratings, insiders note.

O’Donnell previously had two short but headline-filled runs as co-host for the The View. She originally joined that show in September 2006, replacing Meredith Vieria as the show’s air-traffic-controller.