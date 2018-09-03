Roseanne Barr made another visit to Rabbi Shumley Boteach’s podcast to share her thoughts about ABC’s Roseanne spinoff The Conners, saying that she isn’t planning on watching (for obvious reasons), but instead, she plans on taking a trip to Israel.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers,” she told Shmuley. “I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go.

She said that she is going to go an study “with any rabbi that I can ask to teach me.” She adds, “It’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman.”

When it comes to The Conners she talks about how the end of Roseanne is the death of a character. She said that she will not “curse it or bless” the show and plans on “staying neutral.”

“I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone and I don’t wish good for my enemies,” she said. “That’s what I gotta do… I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it — after all, I was married to Tom Arnold. Ha! Ha!”

She joked during the interview and said that she is leaving California because “it’s going to fall into the sea soon” and also laughed that she was “going to move to Russian and make a sitcom there.”

Barr also talked about her “friend” Donald Trump and said that she is praying for him. “He has done some great things — some things he needs to fix up a little and I am available to tell him what that is.”

She also revealed that she’s already working on a new sitcom. “I’m very excited,” she said. “It’s very funny.” She did not elaborate on the project. Barr also said she went to Nashville to record music. She said she had aspirations of becoming a singer. Even though she said she isn’t that great of a singer, she says she’s getting “better.” Hopefully better than her National Anthem performance in 1990.

The interview comes after John Goodman confirmed that Barr’s character will be killed off this fall in the upcoming spinoff on ABC. There is anticipation and many questions heading into the Oct. 16 premiere of The Conners which, of course, is sans Barr, who was fired from the reboot in the aftermath of her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser President Barack Obama. Roseanne regulars Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson return along with recently promoted regulars Jayden Rey, Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney.