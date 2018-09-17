Roseanne Barr attempted to score one on ABC’s upcoming Roseanne spinoff show, The Conners, revealing how her character is getting killed off this coming season.

Giving the revival season’s prescription-drug abuse storyline, you probably guessed “opioid overdose.” Congratulations, you were right!

Roseanne said the storyline was her idea.

“Oh ya, they killed her,” Barr said on a YouTube Show over the weekend “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”“I wanted to show [opioid struggle] in the show,” she said. “But I was never going to have Roseanne die of an opioid overdose. It’s so cynical and horrible. She should have died as a hero or not at all … It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show.”

ABC did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment on Barr’s revelation.

Meanwhile, Roseanne is spending Emmy Monday at the Saban Theater, where she and Rabbi Shmuley are scheduled to address “Is America a Forgiving Nation?” on the eve of Yom Kippur.

Last month, cast member John Goodman did not go into detail but confirmed Roseanne character would be killed off this fall in the upcoming The Conners spinoff on ABC.

ABC has not confirmed how Barr would be written off the show, which the network abruptly canceled after Barr’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. ABC described Barr’s comment as “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values” and axed the series as it was going into production on its second season.