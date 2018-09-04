Rose McGowan has opened up about being “betrayed” by fellow MeToo movement campaigner Asia Argento and referred to Harvey Weinstein as the “cult leader” of Hollywood.

McGowan was in London doing the rounds of breakfast television series including Piers Morgan-fronted Good Morning Britain and Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show ahead of picking up the GQ Men of the Year Inspiration Award, becoming the first woman to receive the honor.

The Brave author said that she believed Argento was “lying” to her with regards to the actress’ relationship with Jimmy Bennett, the 17 year old she slept with when she was 37.

Speaking on GMB, McGowan said that “if we’re going to look for beauty in this really horrible situation” it shows that “boys have voices too”. She said that it was a “horrible situation” but that her own feelings are “very insignificant” and she expected there to be “due process”.

“MeToo is not just for women, I’ve had so many men share their stories of abuse, it’s never happened before in history and people are freaking out and trying to analyse and crunch the data, my response is to let it breathe, let people have their voice. If I feel like walking down the street naked, no one has the right to rape me. When I take my girlfriend, who is masculine presenting, to a gay club, often times she gets grabbed. Everybody has the sovereign right to their body,” she added.

The Scream star fought back against Morgan’s claim that some careers have been hit by false accusations. “I don’t know if we know if careers are over because it’s been such a short period of time…The hell you go through just to speak truth really whittles down the false accusations. You can cut off the rot and let the good people come up. All we need to do is to have a collective conversation.”

She also admitted fearing for her health in the long-term, particularly as a result of the stress levels and called the last two years “mindbending”.

Later in the morning, McGowan went on Jeremy Vine’s new Channel 5 discussion show to talk about similar topics. She said that a lot of people who have been hurt by sexual harassment “don’t understand that they are not to blame” and remarked that Harvey Weinstein was the “cult leader” of Hollywood.

But she added, “I was never really in love with Hollywood, for me it was my day job, I’m an artist in full and always been a writer and now a filmmaker and a producer and singing on an album that I’ve been creating for the past three years, while for the past four years pushing against Hollywood and societal constructs and pushing back at the rules we’re all meant to follow. What are they going to do, put me in time out celebrity jail? It’s absurd.”