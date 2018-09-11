EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) is set to star in and executive produce The Banker’s Wife, a high stakes international thriller drama series based on Cristina Alger’s book. The project, from Federation Entertainment (Marseille) and producer Sherry Marsh (Pose), also has brought on board top TV writer-creator Meredith Stiehm and top TV director Lesli Linka Glatter.

Stiehm will adapt the novel and executive produce, Glatter will direct and executive produce. The two reunite after working together on Showtime’s Homeland where Stiehm was an executive producer and Glatter is currently an executive producer.

Federation Entertainment, based in the U.S. and France, recently optioned The Banker’s Wife, which was released in early July by Putnam, and teamed with Pose and Vikings exec producer Marsh to develop a drama based on the novel.

Federation Entertainment’s boss Pascal Breton and U.S. chief Ashley Stern will exec produce the English-language series alongside Marsh via her Marsh Productions and Entertainment. The pitch for the female protagonist project with an all-female creative team is being taken out to cable and streaming networks.

The Banker’s Wife is set in the world of global finance from Geneva to Paris, London and New York. It is about two women racing for answers when a mysterious plane crash sets them off on parallel pursuits of truth.

Inspired by the Panama Papers, as these women shine a light on hidden offshore accounts meant to be kept in the dark, they will become embedded in the crosshairs of danger within a larger conspiracy of money laundering, powerful politicians and a web of terrorists and criminals, thus transforming their lives forever.

Stiehm served as writer/executive producer on Homeland for five seasons, sharing in the show’s drama series Emmy award. She also was co-creator/executive producer on FX thriller drama The Bridge and creator/executive producer of CBS crime drama Cold Case, which ran for seven seasons.

In addition to exec producing/directing Homeland, Glatter has directed such series as Twin Peaks, The West Wing, and Freaks and Geeks as well as the pilots of Gilmore Girls and Pretty Little Liars. She has won two DGA awards.

Pike will next be seen in A Private War, where she plays legendary Sunday Times war reporter, Marie Colvin. This marks her first foray into longform, live-action TV series.

Leading indie European studio and production company, Federation Entertainment, is behind such productions as Canal +’s Le Bureau des Légendes and Netflix’s first French original series Marseille. The company currently has fifteen series in production in a number of different countries.

Marsh also is currently developing a series based on Bernard Cornwell’s books The Warlord Chronicles with producer Bad Wolf, as well as an adaptation of Deepak Chopra’s novel Buddha.

The Banker’s Wife is Alger’s third book following The Darlings and This Was Not The Plan.

Stiehm is repped by WME. Glatter is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content. Pike is repped by CAA, Shelley Browning at Magnolia Entertainment, and United Agents in the UK. Alger is repped by ICM.