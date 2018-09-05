In the hour-by-hour story that is the Ronan Farrow-NBC News tussle, the latest salvo is a detailed missive from a female Weinstein Company executive who gave him an off-the-record interviews last year.

The note repudiates claims in in last week’s widely read memo from NBC News chief Andy Lack, saying she believes it her “duty to go on the record to clarify what I feel like is a misleading and incorrect account of my testimony as portrayed by NBC. Read it in full below.

The Pulitzer-winning journalist famously broke the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations that launched the Hollywood harassment/abuse scandal. Now he is engaged in a back-and-forth with NBC News and its leader Andy Lack over the vetting of the Weinstein probe and why the story never ran on NBC.

Today, the former TWC exec rebutted Lack’s claim that her account “was based on suspicion alone,” and she posted this explanation of her side of the story, which Farrow retweeted: