“Contrary to Farrow’s claims, his story was never cleared or approved for air by NBC News Legal or Standards,” says the Comcast-owned network division this morning in the latest blast after days of dust-ups over how now Pulitzer Prize winning Ronan Farrow’s investigation into claims of sexual harassment and sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein was handled and why the story never ran on-air.

All of which translates into the Andy Lack run organization not quite calling Farrow a liar from his pointed response last night to a supposedly definitive memo from the NBC News chairman and a fact sheet – but basically calling him a liar. Farrow, of course, took portions of the reporting that NBC News now says wasn’t ready for broadcast and lacked sources who would go before the camera to the New Yorker, where he has dropped one extensive expose on Weinstein and others after another.

On Labor Day, following days of renewed dispute over what really went down BTS in 2017, Farrow called NBC News characterization of the events that occurred while he worked there as “misleading,” among other things.

Slashing what morning host Meghan Kelly said on-air this AM, the new release from the news unit also contradicts statements from Emily Nestor and Rose McGowan, two alleged victims of the now disgraced producer, who is facing a potential life behind bars sentence in a New York sex crimes case and numerous investigations and civil lawsuits

Ronan Farrow did not response to request from comment from Deadline on NBC News’ statement of Tuesday morning, but can’t imagine he would be embracing it, if you now what I mean?

Read the full statement from NBC News below: