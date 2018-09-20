EXCLUSIVE: Imagine Impact and WeWork have entered into a collaboration, where WeWork’s Pacific Design Center space in West Hollywood will serve as home base for Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s premium content accelerator program which is headed by Tyler Mitchell. Imagine Impact was launched earlier this year.

With 287 locations around the globe, WeWork is a destination for entrepreneurs from all industries to embrace community and creativity. Impact’s mission is to nurture creative storytellers from around the world by taking an innovative and collaborative approach to content creation.

“What Adam Neumann, Rebekah Neumann, Miguel McKelvey and their incredible WeWork team have accomplished in just eight years is truly inspiring. Their company’s mission became a movement and they are now one of the most valuable startups in the world, recognized as a global community for creators of all types. We couldn’t be more excited for Impact to join WeWork’s global community of creators, leaders and self-starters,” said Grazer and Howard.

“WeWork’s ethos of doing what you love, being entrepreneurial and building community is in perfect alignment with the values of Imagine Impact. I’m incredibly excited about all the possible ways that we can collaborate together, including bringing Impact to other cities in the U.S. and countries around the world,” added Mitchell.

“We’re thrilled to be adding Imagine Impact to our community at WeWork Pacific Design Center. The Impact participants and existing WeWork members will collaborate, connect and inspire one another. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are iconic storytellers, so we are eager to support their accelerator in empowering creators in many different ways,” said Adam Neumann, WeWork.

The inaugural content acceleration program, Impact 1, runs from September 17-Novermber 12. Six shapers –a group of best in class screenwriters and showrunners– have been selected to mentor a group of 22 Creators, working with them twice weekly to create a sellable screenplay, teleplay or presentation. Since launch, Imagine Impact received over 75K views on their website from 115 countries, with over 4K Creator applications submitted during the two-week submission window.

WeWork has served as an entrepreneurial base for creativity and collaboration for businesses of all sizes and industries. A May 2018 study, conducted by WeWork and HR&A, found that in Los Angeles 74% of all WeWork businesses are in the innovation economy. WeWork’s strength in this high-value and high-growth industry community has allowed the company to create a hub for origination and development.