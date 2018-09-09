NBC’s hit This Is Us repeated as winner in the Guest Actor in a Drama category as Ron Cephas Jones took the honors for the Dan Fogelman-created family drama at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

He succeeded fellow This Is Us recurring cast member Gerald McRaney (Dr. K), who won the Guest Drama Actor category last year and was again nominated this year.

Cephas Jones Jones won on his second consecutive nomination for his role as Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) biological father; last year he was up for Supporting Actor In a Drama Series. Following William’s death late in Season 1, he only appeared briefly throughout the second season, via flashbacks and voiceovers. The episode that earned him an Emmy was the Season 2 premiere, which he opened and closed by narration as William read one of his poems, and featured a poignant flashback scene of William and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

As Cephas Jones walked to the stage to pick up his trophy, Brown, also an Emmy winner for This Is Us, leapt to his feet, clapping and yelling. Brown is a double nominee this year, for lead actor in drama series (This Is Us) and guest actor in a comedy series (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Cephas Jones thanked his daughter, his agent, his This Is Family and especially “Top Cat Dan Fogelman for giving me the opportunity and being in the room where it happens,” adding, “God bless my mother; I know you’re looking down on me.”