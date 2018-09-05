EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has set Nov. 8 for the opening of Roland Emmerich’s $100M World War II epic Midway. Next year Veterans Day, which has always been a bountiful holiday at the box office, falls on a Monday, giving Midway a four-day run.

Deadline has followed the development of this project for quite some time, breaking such news as Bona Film Group committing an initial $80M to the Mark Gordon production at Cannes 2017, to Lionsgate/Summit Entertainment securing U.S. rights at last year’s TIFF, to multiple castings which include Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Nick Jonas, Luke Kleintank, Keean Johnson, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, and Jun Kunimura. Production is already underway.

Wes Tooke wrote this telling of the Battle of Midway, a turning point in the Pacific Theater. The story follows the real soldiers and aviators who pulled off the unbelievable to turn the tide of the war in June 1942. Emmerich and Gordon are extending their relationship that began with The Day After Tomorrow and 2012. AGC International sold foreign.

Currently the only other movie that is dated on Nov. 8 next year is MGM’s Bond 25 which is rumored to move following Danny Boyle’s departure from the project as director. Midway will follow in the wake of Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984 which is opening on Nov. 1 next year.