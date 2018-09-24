TV news outlets waited breathlessly this morning for news about the fate of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with word he was on his way to the White House, after discussing his resignation with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Saturday.

Rosenstein spoke to Kelly on Saturday about the possibility of resigning, but he did not actually resign, as the two parties thrashed out details, including timing, some outlets reported.

Rosenstein understandably expects to be fired, in the wake of last week’s New York Times bombshell report that, shortly after Trump fired former FBI director James Comey in the spring of 2017, Rosenstein discussed the idea of secretly recording a conversation with President Donald Trump.

The Deputy AG also had a conversation about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, NYT added.

Rosenstein, who jump-started the Russia probe when he appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel, has twice denied the NYT report.

Trump, meanwhile, has been uncharacteristically muted about the NYT report, though he has long been at odds with Rosenstein. At a Missouri rally last Friday, Trump said there was a “lingering stench” at the Department of Justice and that he was going to get rid of it.

In an interview this morning with Geraldo Rivera, however, Trump said “I haven’t gotten all the facts, but certainly it’s being looked at in terms of what took place,” when asked about possibly firing Rosenstein.

“If anything took place and I’ll make a determination sometime later, but I don’t have the facts.”

Republican politicos have been urging Trump not to fire Rosenstein until after the midterm elections, arguing that doing so would cause even more headache for the party struggling to hang on to the House and possibly the Senate.

Likewise, some of Trump’s advisers at Fox News, including Sean Hannity, have warned him it’s a trap.

But others he listens to, including Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro, urged Trump, via Twitter, to sack Rosenstein immediately, though Ingraham later deleted her tweet.