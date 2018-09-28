Taron Egerton goes down that Yellow Brick Road pretty convincingly in this first-look photo of the actor in costume as Elton John for Paramount Picture’s upcoming Rocketman. Take a look at the picture below.

Though the film has been mostly referred to as a biopic, Paramount has more intriguingly described it as “an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.”

Reportedly the film follows John (née Reginald Kenneth Dwight) from his years at the Royal Academy of Music through his international breakthrough during the ’72-’73 era of Honky Chateau and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. The movie’s title is from “Rocket Man,” the humongous hit from Honky Chateau.

The photo definitely has the look of the Yellow Brick Road era, with Egerton as John in a gold lamé jacket, gold and red platform sneakers, and bare legs (we can assume his short shorts are simply not visible in the photo). He’s lounging on a very ’70s-style sofa in what looks to be a luxurious private jet, with two martinis at his side. Of course, he’s sporting a pair of oversized glitter-framed spectacles, long the singer’s trademark visual signature.

Helmed by Egerton’s Eddie and the Eagle director Dexter Fletcher, Rocketman also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard. The film has a script by Lee Hall. Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films is producing with Elton John and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish.

Paramount launches Rocketman to theaters on May 31, 2019.

Here’s how you’ll see the Kingsman star as the Honky Cat…