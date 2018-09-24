In a competitive situation, writer-producer Roberto Patino (Westworld) has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Under the pact, Patino will develop new material for the studio geared toward premium cable and streaming outlets.

Patino has been an executive producer on the first two seasons WBTV’s sci-fi drama series Westworld and shared in the HBO series’ two best drama Emmy nominations. His previous credits include NBC’s Prime Suspect and two Kurt Sutter series, FX’s Sons of Anarchy and The Bastard Executioner.

On the feature side, Patino is currently working on the first two installments of the Fear Street trilogy, based on the R. L. Stine series of novels, for Chernin Entertainment and Fox. He previously wrote the Black List script for Cut Bank, which was released by A24 and starred John Malkovich and Billy Bob Thornton.

Patino is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott.