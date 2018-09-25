Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Your Honor) are staying at their long-time studio home, CBS TV Studios. The duo, who have two series on the air, The Good Fight on CBS All Access and the upcoming Your Honor on Showtime, have re-upped their overall deal for three more years.

Under the new pact, the Kings have set up drama two projects — both written by them — Evil at CBS and Girls with Guns at CBS All Access.

Evil is a series about the battle between science and religion. It focuses on a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possession, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Girls With Guns, produced in association with Scott Free Productions, was originally set up at Showtime six years ago, It has undergone some changes in its new incarnation at CBS All Access. I hear the drama is about an American girl whose family moves to the one place in the world where women are drafted into the military – Israel. She is stationed at the border where she stats seeing things that venture into the supernatural.

CBS TV Studios

Under the overall agreement, CBS has exclusive rights to produce TV content created and developed by the Kings across all platforms via their King Size Productions. Liz Glotzer serves as president of the company and will executive produce all of the Kings’ upcoming series.

“Robert and Michelle are two of the finest persons I have ever had the privilege of working with,” said David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios. “Their brilliant writing and ability to create distinctive, successful television is only surpassed by their quality as people. Everyone at CBS TV Studios is thrilled and very proud to be working with them, Liz and their team for many more years.”

The Kings, who have been at CBS Television Studios since 2009, created and executive produced the acclaimed CBS/CBS Studios legal drama series The Good Wife, which ran for seven seasons. They went on to co-create and executive produce a spinoff series, The God Fight, which launched CBS All Access’ original scripted slate. The Kings remain at the help of the series, which is heading into its third season. Drama Your Honor, which the duo executive produce alongside writer Peter Moffat, is currently casting.

The Kings have been creative collaborators for 20 years and married for over 30 years.They also created the 2016 CBS summer series BrainDead, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and the 2006 drama In Justice, starring Kyle MacLachlan and Jason O’Mara.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to continue our relationship with the fantastic people at CBS Studios,” Robert and Michelle King said. “David Stapf has assembled a team of some of the smartest, most thoughtful and supportive executives in the business. Working with them is a dream.”

The Kings have won a WGA Award and have received a Humanitas Prize and a Peabody Award. They are repped by Paradigm and attorneys Jon Moonves, Jeff Finkelstein & Jean Tanaka. Glotzer is repped by attorney David Fox.