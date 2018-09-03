Arrested Development’s Will Arnett and Kingsman: The Golden Circle’s Poppy Delevingne show up in the first trailer for the second season of Sky drama Riviera.

Just as dark and glamorous as season one, the show, which airs on Sundance Now in the U.S., returns for another ten episodes after becoming one of Sky’s most successful original commission to date, with a total audience of 2.3m per episode and over 20 million downloads and views.

Arnett and Delevingne are among a cast of new faces including Truly, Madly, Deeply’s Juliet Stevenson and World War Z’s Gregory Fitoussi. Julia Stiles, Lena Olin, Roxane Duran and Dimitri Leonidas.

While the Clios family contend with the devastation caused by Constantine’s death, the focus of Georgina, played by Stiles, is on getting away with murder. However, things become even more complicated with the introduction of the Elthams, an aristocratic English family with secrets of their own. Juliet Stevenson takes on the role of Lady Cassandra Eltham and is joined on the Riviera by her children, the stylish Daphne (Delevingne) and the brooding Nico (Fox). Meanwhile, Georgina is reunited with her charismatic uncle Jeff (Arnett) and we learn more about the troubled past she left behind in America. She also becomes entangled with the handsome and mysterious Noah (Fitoussi).

Riviera is produced by Archery Pictures, Primo Productions and Sky in association with Altice Studios and executive producers are Kris Thykier, Paul McGuinness and Cameron Roach for Sky. Filming is currently taking place location in Nice with the series set to return to Sky Atlantic in 2019.