Writer-producer Rina Mimoun (Mistresses) has signed an overall deal with CBS Television Studios. Under the pact, she has set up two drama projects at CBS TV Studios’ sister broadcast networks: Under the Bridge, from CBS TV Studios-based Jerry Bruckheimer TV, which has sold to CBS, and Finley & June, written by Mimoun and Anna Fricke, which is in the hopper at the CW.

The overall pact extends Mimoun’s relationship with CBS TV Studios where she co-created and executive produced drama project Playing Dead last season. It went to pilot at the CW starring Tyler Ritter.

CBS

In Under the Bridge, penned by Mimoun, when a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, a surgeon rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her own marriage.

Mimoun executive produces with JBTV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed.

In Finley & June, written by Mimoun and Fricke, when a tightly-wound aspiring children’s book author meets an actual fairy with rage issues in a Griffith Park restroom, the magic of female friendship takes on literal new meaning as the two millennials help each other navigate hipster LA in the quest to fulfill their destinies.

Mimoun and Fricke executive produce with seasoned pilot director and series producer-director Brad Silberling (Jane the Virgin).

Mimoun and Fricke have frequently worked together throughout their career, including on Dawson’s Creek, Everwood and Red Band Society. Mimoun is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.