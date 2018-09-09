First-time Outstanding Animated Program Emmy nominee Rick and Morty won their first trophy at the Creative Arts Emmys Saturday.

Presented by Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon and Silicon Valley & Crazy Rich Asians star Jimmy O. Yang, co-creator Justin Roiland spoke for the group thanking everyone for “believing in this weird concept.”

“We didn’t think we were going to win, so thank you to the Academy!” said an excited Roiland.

In his acceptance speech, he cited as many he could in the short amount of time, including his co-creator Dan Harmon, who earlier this year issued a statement about a disturbing video that surfaced which featured a skit from a 2009 Harmon pilot called Daryl, a spoof of Showtime’s serial killer drama Dexter, in which he simulates raping a baby doll. Considering its win, the controversy seems to not have an impact on the show.

The Simpsons and South Park have always been favorites but with more animated series coming to the forefront, the Outstanding Animated Program category has been competitive. Last year, Bob’s Burgers picked up their second Emmy for the category.

Earlier this year, Adult Swim ordered a staggering 70 new episodes of the popular animated series as part of a new long-term deal with Harmon and Justin Roiland. That is more episodes than Rick and Morty‘s first three seasons combined — which is 31 episodes.

Premiering in 2013, Rick and Morty follows the misadventures of the titular mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his good-hearted but fretful grandson Morty Smith, who split their time between domestic life and interdimensional adventures.