Former Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons has been named CBS’ Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors, in an appointment that was unanimously approved by the board, the company said.

“Dick Parsons has a combination of deep industry knowledge and unmatched corporate and board experience,” said Candace Beinecke, Chair of CBS’ Nominating and Governance Committee, in a statement. “We are fortunate to have Dick in this leadership role.

CBS said Bruce Gordon and William Cohen, who have served on the Board of Directors since CBS became a stand-alone public company in 2006, have decided to step down from their posts to focus on other personal and professional priorities. The Board unanimously adopted a resolution to express its thanks and appreciation to Messrs. Gordon and Cohen for their long and dedicated service to CBS, and to wish them well on their future endeavors.

