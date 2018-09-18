Fox has given a put pilot commitment to Richard Lovely, a single-camera comedy from Grace and Frankie executive producer Billy Finnegan, director Kat Coiro (The Mick) and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Finnegan, the project, which has an About a Boy vibe to it, is about Richard Lovely, a best-selling children’s book author… who hates children. After a series of unfortunate public events — and a little advice from his fictional alter ego — he’s forced to foster a little boy named Georgie to save his career. But Georgie might end up saving his life.

Finnegan and Coiro executive produce.

As part of decreasing its dependance on current sister studio 20th Century Fox TV, which will soon become part of Disney, Fox aims at buying half of its scripted development for next season from 20th TV.

Finnegan has been on Netflix’s comedy series Grace and Frankie since Episode 1, rising through the ranks from co-producer to executive producer. His series credits also include The Real O’Neal, Bad Teacher and Don’t Trust the B-. He is repped by CAA and Rise Management.

Coiro recently directed the Fox/20th TV comedy pilot Daddy Issues. She also directed episodes of Fox/20th TV’s series The Mick. Coiro is repped by CAA, 3 Arts, and Bloom Hergott.