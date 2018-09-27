Richard Gere is set to hit the Croisette in Cannes to promote BBC drama MotherFatherSon at Mipcom.

The Pretty Woman star will be at the week-long international TV market alongside On Chesil Beach’s Billy Howle and showrunner Tom Rob Smith (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) to promote the BBC Two drama, which is produced by BBC Studios.

The company’s international sales team will be giving global buyers an exclusive first-look at the project, which has been filming in London ahead of a 2019 TX.

Gere plays Max, the charismatic self-made American businessman with media outlets in London and around the world. Peaky Blinders’ Helen McCrory is Kathryn, a British heiress estranged from Max following the breakdown of their marriage some years before. Their 30 year-old son Caden (Howle), runs Max’s UK newspaper and is primed to follow in his father’s footsteps as one of the most powerful men in the world.

But when Caden’s self-destructive lifestyle spirals out of control, the devastating consequences threaten the future of the family, its empire and a country on the brink of change.

Further casting includes Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), Sinéad Cusack (Call The Midwife), Paul Ready (The Terror), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Danny Sapani (Black Panther) and Joseph Mawle (Game Of Thrones).

Testament Of Youth‘s James Kent is lead director with Sharon Bloom and Lisa Osborne producing. Exec producers are Hilary Salmon for BBC Studios Drama London, Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC, Alan Poul and Smith. BBC Studios distributes internationally.

Paul Dempsey, President, Global Markets, BBC Studios, said, “Appearing at Mipcom for the first time as the newly integrated BBC Studios, we’re extremely proud to be represented by world class talent such as Richard Gere and Tom Rob Smith. The compelling characters and outstanding script created by Tom Rob Smith has enticed a stellar cast, including Helen McCrory, Billy Howle and Richard Gere, who makes his return to television after a 30 year hiatus.”