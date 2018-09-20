Syfy has found its Resident Alien. Alan Tudyk (Con Man, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is set to star in the title role in Resident Alien, a drama pilot based on the Dark Horse comics series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, from Universal Cable Productions, Dark Horse Entertainment and Amblin TV. In addition, Sara Tomko (Sneaky Pete), The Closer alum Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund (Silicon Valley) and Levi Fiehler (Mars) are set to round out the series regular cast.

Resident Alien is described as a dark, twisted and comedic fish-out-of-water story. Adapted for television by Chris Sheridan (Family Guy), it follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Tudyk) who, after taking on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor, slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth — ultimately asking the question, “Are human beings worth saving?”

Tudyk’s Doctor Harry Vanderspeigle is one of the town’s most reclusive citizens. The alien is up to no good, but his mission is sidetracked when the local doctor is murdered and our alien Harry is forced to take his place.

Courtesy of Syfy

Tomko will portray Asta. Our alien may have thought his mission on earth would be simple, but he met his match when he came across Asta Twelvetrees. Reynolds is Sheriff Mike. The local Sheriff, Mike Thompson, runs the town with a chip on his shoulder, a cowboy hat on his head and an iron fist – a fist he sometimes uses to break into people’s houses to see what they’re up to, because they’re all up to something. Wetterlund will play D’arcy. A former Olympic snowboarder, D’arcy Morin has traded in her snowboard for skiis and a mortar launcher that she uses to clear avalanches and occasionally blow off steam. When she’s not working ski patrol and blowing shit up, she’s bartending at the local pub and throwing herself at the new guy in town who happens to be an alien. Fiehler is Ben Hawthorne. The 20-something fresh out of college thought being mayor of a tiny town like Patience would be a fun thing to add to his resume. He realizes he bit off more than he can chew when there’s a brutal murder in town. If that’s not stressful enough, his eight-year-old son Max seems to be losing his mind when he claims the new doctor is an alien.

Tudyk created and starred in Emmy-nominated series Con Man. Other TV credits include Doom Patrol, Santa Clarita Diet, Suburgatory and Arrested Development. On the big screen, Tudyk most recently appeared in Deadpool 2 and voiced the role of KnowsMore in upcoming Ralph Breaks The Internet. He’s repped by The Coronel Group and Gersh.

Tomko is known for her recurring roles on Sneaky Pete and Once Upon a Time, as well as her appearances on The Leftovers and The Son. She’s repped by Bohemia Group and KMR Talent.

Reynolds, best known for his role on series The Closer, Reynolds’ other TV credits include Criminal Minds, NCIS: Los Angeles, Masters Of Sex and Murder in the First. His feature work includes Straight Outta Compton and Selma. Reynolds is repped by Industry Entertainment, The Kohner Agency and Morris Yorn Barnes.

Comedian Wetterland is known for her characters on Silicon Valley and People of Earth and recently appeared in an ensemble with Adam Devine, Zac Efron, Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick in feature Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. She’s repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment’

Fiehler stars in limited series Mars produced by Imagine Entertainment which premieres in November on Nat Geo. Prior to that, he starred in the pilot Mission Control. Fiehler is represented by Defining Artists Talent Agency, Luber Roklin and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson.