“Really?” said a breathless and clearly shocked Regina King after taking the stage to accept her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Netflix’s Seven Seconds. “OMG, Say word?! Oh, my god. Okay, so I dropped lipstick on my dress and I was down there trying to get it out,” said King.

She went on to thank her friends, peers, Netflix. “This is amazing, I want to curse…and “Thank you Jesus.”

King was honored tonight for her portrayal of Latrice Butler, a Jersey City mother whose son is killed by the police, in Veena Sud’s Netflix drama Seven Seconds.

This was King’s fourth Emmy nomination and third win, her first for lead actress, following supporting actress wins for American Crime in 2015 and 2016.

Topical in its examination of police brutality and American race relations, Seven Seconds is a project that will always have great meaning for King, for what it so poignantly relates about deep-seated societal issues. “I feel like it’s something that will never leave me, just because the narrative still exists in our country,” she earlier told Deadline’s Dominic Patten following an AwardsLine screening of the series. “It’s not just a narrative, it’s a fact; it’s actually happening,”

King also described the weight of responsibility she felt in taking on the role of Latrice, placing a spotlight on a pain that is very real for so many.

“It was my job as an artist to honor [that] pain,” she explained to Patten. “When opportunities like this come up, I feel like it’s the perfect union for your philanthropy and your artistry to marry.”

Also nominated tonight were Jessica Biel, The Sinner, USA; Laura Dern, The Tale, HBO; Michelle Dockery, Godless, Netflix; Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime The Menendez Brothers Murders; and Sarah Paulson, AHS: Cult, FX in the category.