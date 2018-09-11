Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and WME are teaming on Together Live, an all-female live storytelling event that will travel to cities across North America.

Organizers say the event will feature authentic storytelling and inspiring conversations for and by intersectional, intergenerational women, including Witherspoon, Yara Shahidi and Abby Wambach, among others. Hello Sunshine will then produce digital content drawn from the events’ speakers and performers for YouTube, Facebook and original podcast series.

Appearances in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin will go on sale September 28th.

Together Live will feature authors, thought leaders, musicians, comedians, celebrities and ordinary people alike who will share raw, real stories from their own lives, according to organizers. In addition to Witherspoon, Shahidi and Wambach, confirmed participants include Brené Brown, Cheryl Strayed, Ruthie Lindsey, Cleo Wade, Luvvie Ajayi, Glennon Doyle, Maysoon Zayid, Priya Parker, Melissa Villasenor, Nicole Byer and MILCK (Connie Lim).

Beginning today through September 16th, anyone interested in purchasing Presale Tickets can register at http://www.TogetherLive.com to receive an invitation along with the presale password to purchase tickets before the general public goes on sale September 28th.

Presale tickets will be available to those with presale codes beginning September 18th; and tickets for the general public are on-sale September 28th.