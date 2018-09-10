Former Studiocanal Head Of Theatrical Distribution UK & Ireland John Trafford-Owen has joined 3D tech outfit RealD as Managing Director of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia.

Trafford-Owen will be responsible for overseeing sales and marketing in those territories and will report to Travis Reid, Chief Operating Officer. His start date is September 17th, 2018, based out of RealD Europe’s headquarters in the UK.

Trafford-Owen most recently worked at Gower Street Analytics and prior to Studiocanal worked at Paramount Pictures International, United International Pictures UK and Odeon Cinemas.

“John is a well-known leader in our industry with a wealth of experience, skills and established relationships,” said Reid. “He recognizes and understands the value 3D brings to the cinema industry and will work closely with our exhibition and distribution partners to continue to expand and maximize the potential of 3D, the RealD cinema platform and RealD’s Ultimate Screen business throughout the growing EMEAR territories.”