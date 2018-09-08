Jim Carrey wore a new pair of Nike sneakers and Bill Maher implored Al Franken to rejoin the political game, as HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher capped yet another very bad week for President Donald Trump.

“Check this out,” Carrey said, joining the episode as the mid-point guest and propping his sneakered feet on Maher’s desk. “I went out today and bought me some Nikes, some freedom-friendly Nikes – a salute to Colin Kaepernick, to Nike. Congratulations…”

Showtime’s Kidding star was referring, of course, to the Trump-infuriating Nike commercial spotlighting Kaepernick with the ad copy: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

After some reminiscing about their early comedy club days, Carrey and Maher jumped from The Truman Show to a real-life generation of children “growing up right now,” as Carrey said, “who are learning to lie, that lying is okay, that it’s fake news, that you’re supposed to hate half the country.

“If anything, if anything, we’ve got to get back to a place where we realize that a vote is not who you are, and because you voted Republican you’re not stupid, you’re not different, you’re not worthless. I can break bread with anybody who voted for Trump, we could find some common ground to love each other. Just stop doing stupid sh*t.”

Carrey also explained his recent painting of Abraham Lincoln crying. “He had the worst tribulations our country’s ever faced and brought us together,” Carrey said. “Now, the opposite is happening – we have a president who started out when the country was together and had a wonderful leader, and (Trump) is tearing us limb from limb.

“He’s a car salesman, he’s a used car salesman, and he didn’t make America great again but he did turn back the odometer.”

Maher went after Trump in his own way during the show’s New Rules segment: By imploring former Democratic Senator Al Franken to return to politics and take on Trump in the 2020 election.

“The one thing that gets under (Trump’s) skin, besides red dye number two, is being made fun of,” said Maher, adding, “We need someone who can shred Trump like a stand-up takes down a heckler, because Trump is a heckler.”

Said Maher of Franken (inevitably): “He’s good. He’s smart enough and doggone it, people still like him.”

As for the allegations of sexual misconduct that ended with Franken’s resignation from the Senate, Maher said America overreacted to the infamous photo of Franken pretending to grope a sleeping woman and other accusations of public grabbing.

“America always overreacts and then has buyer’s remorse,” said Maher. “We did it with 9/11, and Janet Jackson’s nipple and bird flu and Bill Clinton’s blow job, and certainly one of the all-time overreactions was Al Franken Sex Predator.”

Noting the connections between Franken accuser Leeann Tweeden and Sean Hannity, Donald Trump Jr. and Roger Stone, Maher said, “I believe Al.”

“Are Democrats really going to send away one of our ablest warriors for being a waist-grabber?,” Maher said. “He didn’t drive her off a bridge and leave her to drown. Can we get some perspective?”

“We can have MeToo and Al Franken – they’re not mutually exclusive,” Maher said. “It’s time to get Al off the bench so he can come back to doing what he does better than any other Democrat: Taking down right-wing blowhards. I want to see Al Franken debate Donald Trump. And by the way, so do you.”

